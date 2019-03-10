Ann Whitty Ann Whitty, 61, passed away March 2, 2019 doing what she loved to do (travel) in Managua, Nicaragua. Ann was born in Kansas City, to Frank and Frances Veatch on September 5, 1957. Ann attended Redemptorist Catholic grade school, Lillis High School, and University of Missouri at Rolla where she graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree and later earned an MBA from St. Ambrose University. Ann was a positive, determined, and caring woman with a personal inner strength, which led to a full and faith-filled life. For her family, she was a pillar of strength. Ann loved to learn and travel to new places, and she also dearly loved reading, crossword puzzles and suduko. Family was the most important thing in Ann's life. Ann's sons were the pride and joy of both her and her husband, Dennis. Ann and Dennis were married thirty-six wonderful years, and they enjoyed life, love, and their family. She enjoyed working for ALCOA for 30 plus years where she excelled and started as an electrical engineer, eventually working her way up to President of China Rolled Product. While at ALOCA, she was able to travel around the world and live in China and Australia. In retirement, she volunteered at SCORE, a nonprofit to help small businesses, recently held the position of District Director for Missouri. She was a board member for Synergy Services, an organization that strives to keep children and families safe. She also held board positions at Ampco-Pittsburgh and Aludium, LCC. was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Dennis, and her sons, Mike and Paul Whitty, and Paul's wife, Cassie. Ann leaves seven brothers and sisters: Frances Keefer, Louise Giles, Jenny Goodsell, Frank Veatch, Katherine Gauthier, August Veatch and Martin Veatch and their spouses. Ann also leaves many nieces and nephews who loved her very much. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be at McGilley Antioch Chapel 3325 NE Vivion Road Kansas City MO, on Wednesday March 13th from 5 to 8 p.m., rosary to be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Thursday, March 14 at 12:30 p.m., at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Synergy Services (synergyservices.org). (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019