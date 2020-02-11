|
Anna B. Scrivener Anna Belle Scrivener was born February 19, 1926 and passed away on February 9, 2020. She had three brothers and sisters only Fred Black is still living. Anna was an accountant for ADM Milling Company. She married Art Ward in 1947 and loved square dancing, fishing and friends. After Art passed away in 1977, she married Oliver Scrivener in 1979. She and Ollie enjoyed dancing of all kinds. They also enjoyed playing golf, bowling and all their friends. Ann and Ollie were Past President of the Ararat Shrine Ballroom Dance Club and they loved owning the Red Barn Ballroom. She loved riding horses. Anna leaves behind her husband Ollie, daughter Leisa (Ward) Dawson and grandson Brock Ward. Visitation 12PM, service 1PM, Wednesday, February 12 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020