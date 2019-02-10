Anna "Faye" (Taylor) Clevenger Anna "Faye" (Taylor) Clevenger of Gladstone, MO, passed away at New Mark Care Center on February 2, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on March 28, 1924 in Lincoln, MO the daughter of Myral and Goldie (Means) Taylor. She resided in the Palo Pinto area until moving to Kansas City during WWII. In 1942 she was married in Benton County, MO to Harold W. Clevenger. They were together for 70 years before his passing in 2012. In 1950 they bought a home and moved to what would become Gladstone, MO and raised their family there. A dedicated wife and mother, she worked during the war for Pratt & Whitney making push-rod tubes for B-17 aircraft engines while her husband was stationed in England, a member of the Army Air Corps as a B-17 mechanic. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and a great cook. She enjoyed reading history and biographies, sewing, quilting, traveling and loved country fiddle music. She was preceded in death by husband, Harold; parents; siblings, Dorothy Gerken and Myral Donald Taylor; and grandchildren, Mark Clevenger and Crista Clevenger Waisner. Survivors include sister, Louise Harms of Sedalia, MO; children, Carol (Steve) Olson, James Clevenger, John Clevenger, Dennis (Susan) Clevenger, Cynthia (Rick) Vick all residing in the Kansas City area; grandchildren, Paul Olson, Candy Pennington, Rick Clevenger, Johnny Clevenger, Randi Clevenger, Clint Clevenger, and Kelly Olson; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Private family services will be held at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary