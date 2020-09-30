Anna Faye Faulkenberry

October 5, 1933 - September 27, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Anna Faye Faulkenberry, 86, of Kansas City, MO, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Visitation will be 9AM, with services at 10AM, Saturday, October 3 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery.

Anna Faye was born on October 5, 1933 in Byron, AR to David and Addie Morrow. On April 3, 1954, she was married to Arthur Foster Faulkenberry. They were married for 49 years until the death of Arthur in 2003. Anna was the Vice-President of B&E Trucking, Inc. since 1968. She became the President in 2003 due to the death of her husband.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her son Steven, her parents and her brother Ron Morrow.

Anna is survived by her daughter Kathryn Clarke and her husband Steven Clarke; her sister Emma May Dailey; two granddaughters: Melissa German and Anna Nichole Wheat; three grandsons: Christopher Faulkenberry, Tad Keller and Paxton Clarke; four great granddaughters: Lily Anne Marie Crutchfield, Clara Keller, Ella Keller and Devon Clarke; eight great grandsons: Austin Faulkenberry, Dominic Faulkenberry, Logan Keller, Thomas Keller, Ethan Keller, Paxton Clarke, Jr., Waylon Wheat and Winston Wheat.

Anna was the most loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be so terribly missed. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234





