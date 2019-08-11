|
Anna Geraldine Mabry 1924 - 2019 Anna G. Mabry joined our Savior Jesus Christ peacefully in the wee hours of July 31, 2019 at Little Sisters of the Poor where she had lived since 2014. Anna was born April 23, 1924 in Pilot Grove, MO to Helen and George Klenklen; the first of three children. At an early age, Anna felt a calling to the Lord and entered the St. Scholastica Monastery at Ft. Smith, AR, becoming Sister Mary Alice and taught grade school in western Arkansas. After 17 years, she left the Benedictine Order and moved to Kansas City where she supported herself as a beautician. Not long afterwards, she found her true calling. Anna met the recently widowed Robert M. Mabry and they were united in marriage in 1957. Together they raised six children until Bob's passing in 1997. Anna is survived by her 6 children, Cathy (Rick) Horn; Richard (Linda); Sally (Greg) Davis; Tim (Joan); Rob (Donna); Jon (Lynn) and 9 grandchildren, Jason, Bridget, Megan, Sarah, Natalie, Clark Taylor, Nick and Anna, 7 great grandchildren, Paige, Ben, Juno, Nadia, Myles, Paisley and Emma. A Memorial Mass will take place at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1310 Westport Rd, KCMO 64111 at 10:00 AM on August 24, 2019. Gathering in the Church Basement following Mass. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to Little Sisters of the Poor, 8745 James A. Reed Rd, KCMO 64138.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019