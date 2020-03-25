Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Zickwolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna H. Zickwolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna H. Zickwolf Obituary
Anna H. Zickwolf Anna H. Zickwolf, 93, of Adrian, MO, formerly of Overland Park, KS passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with her family by her side. Anna was born September 29, 1926 to the late David and Anna Eeck in Trenton, NJ. On October 28, 1950 Anna married Frederick E. Zickwolf. Anna was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish where she also worked for 15 years. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, David J. Eeck, Jr., a sister, Dorothy (Eeck) Smith and her son, Kenneth J. Zickwolf. Anna is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick E. Zickwolf of 69 years; a son, Frederick D. Zickwolf and wife Annie Wehage-Zickwolf; grandchildren, Brett Zickwolf; Kaylee Zickwolf; David Zickwolf. And great grandson, Adrian Zickwolf. Anna was laid to rest in a private committal service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -