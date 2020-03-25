|
|
Anna H. Zickwolf Anna H. Zickwolf, 93, of Adrian, MO, formerly of Overland Park, KS passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 with her family by her side. Anna was born September 29, 1926 to the late David and Anna Eeck in Trenton, NJ. On October 28, 1950 Anna married Frederick E. Zickwolf. Anna was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish where she also worked for 15 years. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, David J. Eeck, Jr., a sister, Dorothy (Eeck) Smith and her son, Kenneth J. Zickwolf. Anna is survived by her beloved husband, Frederick E. Zickwolf of 69 years; a son, Frederick D. Zickwolf and wife Annie Wehage-Zickwolf; grandchildren, Brett Zickwolf; Kaylee Zickwolf; David Zickwolf. And great grandson, Adrian Zickwolf. Anna was laid to rest in a private committal service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020