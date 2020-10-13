1/
Anna Janesko
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Janesko
February 25, 1938 - October 10, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Anna Jeanette Janesko, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 10:30-12:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be private. Burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas 66202.Complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences expressed at www.amosfamily.com
(arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved