Anna Janesko
February 25, 1938 - October 10, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Anna Jeanette Janesko, Overland Park, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 10:30-12:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be private. Burial in Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas 66202.Com
plete obituary may be viewed and online condolences expressed at www.amosfamily.com
