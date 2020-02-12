Kansas City Star Obituaries
Anna Jean Tedder


1932 - 2020
Anna Jean Tedder Obituary
Anna Jean Tedder Anna Jean Tedder, 87, Raymore, MO, formerly of Partridge, KS, passed away February 8, 2020. She was born March 13, 1932 to Alma (Hahn) and Alonzo Eugene (Gene) Franklin in Hutchinson, KS. Anna Jean graduated from Partridge High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Bryan Tedder, the same year at Partridge Community Church. They lived in the Partridge and Pretty Prairie areas before moving to Riverdale, MD and then settling in Grandview, MO. Anna Jean and Bryan were married for over 60 years, raised a big family together, and devoted their retirement years to volunteering in their community. Anna Jean was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and community volunteer. She worked for many years at the University of Maryland and later the University of Missouri-Kansas City where she retired. Anna Jean volunteered at ReStart, a local nonprofit providing housing and support services to homeless individuals, and the Santee Sioux Reservation in Nebraska. In addition, she volunteered with her church, Southwood United Church of Christ helping the finance committee, baking communion bread, and assisting with many church dinners. She enjoyed sewing and gardeningmaking Christmas stockings for all her grandchildren, and canning green beans every year to share with her family. Anna Jean also enjoyed cooking, making bountiful Thanksgiving dinners for her large family and cinnamon rolls every Christmas to share with neighbors, friends and family. Anna Jean is remembered for her deep loyalty to her family, her service to those in need, and her welcoming nature. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sons Patrick and Timothy, her granddaughter Emily, her daughter-in-law Dedra, her brothers-in-law Robert Hughes and Gene Nelson, her brother Bill Franklin and her sisters-in-law Lola Franklin and Helen Ada Nelson. Survivors include her children Gail (Red Long) of Spokane, WA, Michael (Gay) of Leawood, KS, Glennys of Hutchinson, KS, Loren (Marcia) of Cypress, TX, Lynn (Karla) of Andover, KS and Chris (Danna) of Winfield, MO. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, and her sister-in-law Mary Hughes of Derby, KS, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Like her husband, Anna Jean chose to bequeath her body to the University of Kansas Medical School. Please consider contributions to the or the Fellowship of John-Foxwood Springs, Raymore, Missouri. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020
