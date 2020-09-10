Anna "Kathleen"Jennings Anna "Kathleen" Jennings, 63, KCK was born Oct 29, 1956 to Bob and Sandra (Ray) Jennings. Kathleen graduated from Washington High School (KCK) in 1974 and earned her B.S.N. from Avila University in Kansas City, MO. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Mike Jennings, & sister Laura Jennings Gosserand. She is survived by her partner of 42 years, Darlene Carraher, siblings: John (Michelle) Jennings, Jamie (Dennis) Snell, Jeff (Liz) Jennings, Bea (Tim) Lewis, Pete (Kathy) Jennings, & sister-in-law Beverly Jennings all of KCK, and brother Joe (Angie) Jennings of Parkville, MO. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Sat. Sept. 12, 2020 at 3pm. Celebration of Life at 4pm.