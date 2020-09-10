1/
Anna "Kathleen" Jennings
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna "Kathleen"Jennings Anna "Kathleen" Jennings, 63, KCK was born Oct 29, 1956 to Bob and Sandra (Ray) Jennings. Kathleen graduated from Washington High School (KCK) in 1974 and earned her B.S.N. from Avila University in Kansas City, MO. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, brother Mike Jennings, & sister Laura Jennings Gosserand. She is survived by her partner of 42 years, Darlene Carraher, siblings: John (Michelle) Jennings, Jamie (Dennis) Snell, Jeff (Liz) Jennings, Bea (Tim) Lewis, Pete (Kathy) Jennings, & sister-in-law Beverly Jennings all of KCK, and brother Joe (Angie) Jennings of Parkville, MO. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who she loved with all her heart. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Sat. Sept. 12, 2020 at 3pm. Celebration of Life at 4pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved