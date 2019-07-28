Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Anna (Wirth) Kloster


1927 - 2019
Anna (Wirth) Kloster Obituary
Anna (Wirth) Kloster Anna (Wirth) Kloster, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by her children. Anna was born on November 15, 1927 to Joseph and Barbara (Wischler) Wirth in Chicago, IL. Her family moved to Kansas City, KS where she attended St. Agnes Elementary and Rosedale High School. On September 4, 1948 she married the love of her life, Herbert Kloster. She was employed by the Folgers Company where she was a switchboard operator. After the birth of her second child, she decided to stay home to be a full-time homemaker. Over the next 13 years, Anna would have seven more children. In addition to being an excellent cook, she excelled at being a loving and caring wife and mother. During retirement from raising her nine children, she enjoyed being a caregiver for her grandchildren and they loved their Granny Annie. She will be dearly missed by all. Anna is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Janet Dillman; her parents; her brother, Joseph Wirth and sister, Barbara Flynn. She is survived by three sons - Herbert, Kevin, and Mark (Brenda); five daughters - Stephanie Rahija, Barbara (Lyle) White, Sharon Kloster, Anna (Dean) Danner, and Katie Kloster; son-in-law, John Dillman; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt gratitude to our sister, Katie, for providing extraordinary care to our mother her last three years of life. A special thank you to all of her loving caregivers including Maggie Ashley, Sue Rhodes, and Therese Johns; and to Kansas City Hospice for their care in her last year of life. Cremation. Private service. In lieu of flowers, to honor her memory, please donate to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy, Ste. 200, Kansas City, MO 64114. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019
