1/
Anna L. Crossley
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna L. Crossley
October 8, 1936 - June 17, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Anna Lou Crossley, 83, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 17, 2020.
An online memorial has been created to celebrate her life and will be accessible at www.forevermissed.com beginning October 8, 2020.
Ann was born in Richmond, Missouri, daughter of George and Mary Dailey on October 8, 1936. She graduated Ballard High School in Ballard, Missouri in 1954, one of 7 in her class. While in high school, Ann enjoyed musical theater roles—she had an excellent voice—and typing and shorthand. After graduation, she pursued her dream of becoming a secretary, first working for Cook Paint Co. and eventually for Colgate Palmolive from which she retired after a long, fulfilling career. She was an avid reader and loved archeology. She considered herself a "student of life" and was an open minded and spiritual person, who always looked for what she could learn from others and from any situation. Her greatest satisfaction came from making others happy, from baking cheesecakes for co-workers to making afghans and baby blankets for new families, to running errands to help her family and neighbors. We will all miss her ready laughter and helping hands.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents as well as her spouse, Jack Crossley, her brother-in-law, Tom Arney, Sr., and nephew Tom Arney, Jr.
Ann is survived by her children, Randal Freeman, Gary Freeman and Juju Ishmael; sisters Carolyn Arney and Sharon Pence; grandchildren Ryan Freeman, Orion Weisbarth and Sophia Weisbarth; great-grandchildren Jackson and Kalina Freeman, as well as all who were blessed to call her "Mama" "Nana" and friend.
Donations can be directed toward the Humane Society or American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved