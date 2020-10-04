Anna L. Crossley
October 8, 1936 - June 17, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Anna Lou Crossley, 83, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed peacefully in her sleep on June 17, 2020.
An online memorial has been created to celebrate her life and will be accessible at www.forevermissed.com
beginning October 8, 2020.
Ann was born in Richmond, Missouri, daughter of George and Mary Dailey on October 8, 1936. She graduated Ballard High School in Ballard, Missouri in 1954, one of 7 in her class. While in high school, Ann enjoyed musical theater roles—she had an excellent voice—and typing and shorthand. After graduation, she pursued her dream of becoming a secretary, first working for Cook Paint Co. and eventually for Colgate Palmolive from which she retired after a long, fulfilling career. She was an avid reader and loved archeology. She considered herself a "student of life" and was an open minded and spiritual person, who always looked for what she could learn from others and from any situation. Her greatest satisfaction came from making others happy, from baking cheesecakes for co-workers to making afghans and baby blankets for new families, to running errands to help her family and neighbors. We will all miss her ready laughter and helping hands.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents as well as her spouse, Jack Crossley, her brother-in-law, Tom Arney, Sr., and nephew Tom Arney, Jr.
Ann is survived by her children, Randal Freeman, Gary Freeman and Juju Ishmael; sisters Carolyn Arney and Sharon Pence; grandchildren Ryan Freeman, Orion Weisbarth and Sophia Weisbarth; great-grandchildren Jackson and Kalina Freeman, as well as all who were blessed to call her "Mama" "Nana" and friend.
Donations can be directed toward the Humane Society or American Cancer Society
