Anna Lou WilliamsonOctober 28, 2020Lee's Summit, Missouri - Anna Lou Williamson, 90, Lee's Summit, Mo passed away October 28, 2020 at her home, at John Knox Village. At Anna's request she will be cremated and no services will be held. Anna was born June 22, 1930 in Dover, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband B.W. "Bill" Williamson. Anna's remains will be placed with her late husband in Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. (arr. Heartland 816-313-1677)