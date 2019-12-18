|
|
Anna Louise Precht Anna Louise Precht, 95, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away December 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at West Park Methodist Church where the visitation will be held a half hour prior. Burial will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit Anna's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019