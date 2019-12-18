Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
West Park Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
West Park Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Precht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Louise Precht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Louise Precht Obituary
Anna Louise Precht Anna Louise Precht, 95, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away December 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at West Park Methodist Church where the visitation will be held a half hour prior. Burial will follow at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit Anna's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -