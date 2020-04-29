|
Anna M. Spanke Anna M. Spanke, 91, of Overland Park, KS, died Monday, April 27, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Anna was born August 2, 1928, in Clarksville, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Spanke, daughter Karen Ann Spanke, brothers Harold and Dean Johnson. Anna is survived by her children; Paula (Barney) Schwabauer, Overland Park, KS, Bob (Jan) Spanke, Omaha, NE, grandchildren; Brandon (Grace), Melissa (Alex), Brian (Jordan), Amanda, Matthew, Zach, sister Betty Gillespie and four great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Silvercrest At College View for their care and hospitality. (Condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020