|
|
Anna Mae Biancavilla Anna Mae (Giglio) Biancavilla, 77, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, at the Funeral Home, followed by entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Rose (Cicero) Giglio; and sister, Grace Alvarez. She is survived by her husband, Salvatore Biancavilla; daughters and sons-in-law, Maryann and Jim Boatright, Rosann and Jacob Birdsong; grandchildren, Anisa Birdsong, Jalia Birdsong, and Matthew Boatright; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Joan Giglio; and sister, Angela Morales. Anna Mae was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved God, spending time with family, friends and traveling. She touched the lives of everyone she met, and people loved being around her. She will be greatly missed, until we meet again. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 6, 2019