Obituary Flowers Anna Mae (Rollf) Moss Anna Moss of Shawnee, KS passed peacefully in her sleep March 6, 2019. Anna was born December 22, 1922 in Appleton, AR and was the 2 nd of 13 children. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Moss; and her children, Shirley Joy and Roger Rollf. Anna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Kelly-Treadway and husband Randy of St. George, UT; grandsons Sean and Michael Kelly of Prairie Village, KS; granddaughters Olivia "Libby" Rollf of Roeland Park, KS and Lesli Joy Bragg of Independence, MO; and two great-grandchildren Ian and Madison Bragg. Many thanks to special friends Georgia Rollf, Rhonda Golden and Monica Lopez. Though Anna never wandered far from home, she touched the lives of hundreds of children in Johnson County through her day care. She later enjoyed having the young kids she once cared for, come to visit her as grown-ups with their own families. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.chapelhill-butler.com.



