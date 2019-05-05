Anna Marie (Perniciaro) DeFelice Anna Marie (Perniciaro) DeFelice, 97, passed away April 30, 2019. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. followed by Visitation at 10 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Hwy 9, Kansas City, MO 64152. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the St. Therese Parish St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. Ann was born January 15, 1922, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Antonino and Angeline (Armato) Perniciaro. She married Frank DeFelice, Jr. on July 10, 1944 and moved with her husband to Warren, OH. After his death in 1959, she returned to Kansas City with her three daughters. She was very active in their lives serving on the PTA and as a Girl Scout leader. She worked until she was 80 years old, her last years were with Culinary Concepts at Crown Center where she received several awards for her customer service. Ann loved playing bingo, bunko, 31, and the slot machines. She always watched 'The Price is Right' and her beloved Royals. She was a member of St. Therese Parish and was a true prayer warrior spending much of her time in daily prayer. Ann made everyone she came in contact with feel special. She had a contagious smile and a kind and loving heart. Along with her parents and husband, Ann was preceded by her daughter, Debbie Marie Marshall, in 2003; her brothers, Joe (Carrie) and Carl (Edith) Perniciaro; and her sister, Angeline Perniciaro Miller. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Clarissa and Brad Grill, Dianne and Charlie Maddi; her grandchildren, Chaz Maddi, Monica Viet (Dustin), Kevin Marshall (Christie), Jason Grill, Frank Marshall, Sheralyn Landers (Mike), Joshua Marshall; her great-grandchildren, Charlie IV and A.J. Maddi, Bailey Marshall, Dominic, MaKaylin, and Davin Viet, Mathew and Autumn Landers; brother-in-law, Dale Miller; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers: Chaz Maddi, Jason Grill, Kevin Marshall, Joshua Marshall, Dustin Viet, Mike Landers. The family would like to thank Dr. James Maliszewski, Sandy and Margaret, Crossroads Hospice, and the many nurses of Research Medical Center 5th Floor. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



