Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Marie Johnson Obituary
Anna Marie Johnson Anna Marie Johnson age 98 died March 5, 2019. Anna Marie was born on December 5, 1920, in Kansas City, MO. Her parents were Edward M. and Mary E. Bell. She attended Loretta Academy High School. Employed at Lake City Arsenal before joining the US Naval Reserves. After her service she was employed by the Jackson Medical Society. She married Leonard Johnson in 1948. Anna Marie loved spending time with her family, Oil Painting with friends, and volunteered with the American Red Cross. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard L. Johnson and son, Leonard D. Johnson. Survived by her much loved family- daughter, Lee Ann Leighty (Greg), granddaughters, Dana Gering (Mark) and Erika Swanson (Zack). Anna Marie was blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Greyson, Dean and Oliver. Survived, also, by her daughter in law, Pat Johnson. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, located at 38th and State Ave., Kansas City, KS. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrova, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now