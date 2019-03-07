Anna Marie Johnson Anna Marie Johnson age 98 died March 5, 2019. Anna Marie was born on December 5, 1920, in Kansas City, MO. Her parents were Edward M. and Mary E. Bell. She attended Loretta Academy High School. Employed at Lake City Arsenal before joining the US Naval Reserves. After her service she was employed by the Jackson Medical Society. She married Leonard Johnson in 1948. Anna Marie loved spending time with her family, Oil Painting with friends, and volunteered with the American Red Cross. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard L. Johnson and son, Leonard D. Johnson. Survived by her much loved family- daughter, Lee Ann Leighty (Greg), granddaughters, Dana Gering (Mark) and Erika Swanson (Zack). Anna Marie was blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Greyson, Dean and Oliver. Survived, also, by her daughter in law, Pat Johnson. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery, located at 38th and State Ave., Kansas City, KS. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrova, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary