Anna Marie Kirby Anna Marie Kirby, age 89, of Bonner Springs, Kansas passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Visitation will be 10-11am, with a Celebration of her Life beginning at 11am, both Saturday, Nov. 30th at the Alden-Harrington Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Grinter Chapel Cemetery in Kansas City, KS., Anna Marie (Thoele) was born on April 13, 1930 at her family's home in rural Johnson County, Kansas and was one of ten children born to Harry & Nellie (Wilson) Thoele. She was a lifelong area resident and had attended the Timmons Grade School. She married Curtis N. Kirby on May 25, 1946 and together they made their home and raised their children in Bonner Springs. Anna Marie had worked for 17 years as a Cashier at Waymires Grocery Store in Basehor, but most of her time was spent at home raising her children. Most recently she was a member of the Basehor United Methodist Church and she was a lifelong member of the "Friends of the Grinter House". Anna Marie was preceded by her parents, nine siblings, her husband Curtis N. Kirby, one son Curtis N. Kirby, Jr., and one daughter Mary L. Kirby. She is survived by her three sons; Dennis M. Kirby and his wife Cynthia of Bonner Springs, KS., Tony C. Kirby and his wife Lisa of Crestview, FL., Jeff W. Kirby and wife Angela of Basehor, KS., one daughter Peggy C. Burchfield and her husband Bob of Basehor, KS. and will be greatly missed by her 23 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren all of whom she loved and adored.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019