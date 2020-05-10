Anna Marie Pickert Anna Marie Pickert, 96, a Northland resident of Kansas City, MO passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Anna was born November 27, 1923 to Theodore and Antonia (Castrop) Sanning in Taos, Missouri. Anna worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a Bookkeeper in Jefferson City, MO; this is where she met her future husband, Claron Pickert. She was devoted to both her Lord and family. Anna was a Charter member of St. Therese Catholic Church and very active with the Alter Rosary Society and Intercessory Prayer Group. "She taught us to believe in the power of pray & will continue to be one of God's biggest prayer warriors in heaven." She will always be remembered for her love and kindness. Her loving husband Claron Pickert preceded her in death on July 6, 1998. She was also preceded in death by both parents, 2 siblings: Leonard Sanning and Margaret Benne, and a grandson, Thomas Pickert. Anna is survived by her four children: Allan Pickert (Jo) of Lee's Summit, MO; Roger Pickert (Dona) of Kansas City, MO; Margaret Paesch (Ronald) of Waynesboro, PA; Linda Andalikiewicz (Joseph) of Shawnee, KS; fourteen grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 precautions and safety, all services will be private. The mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church with burial following at Resurrection North Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Therese Parish, St. Vincent de Paul Society or Kansas City Hospice and may be left in care of the Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St. Parkville, MO 64152. Memories of Anna and condolences may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.