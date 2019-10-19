Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Anna Marie (Speichinger) Skaggs

Anna Marie (Speichinger) Skaggs Obituary
Anna Marie (Speichinger) Skaggs Anna Marie (Speichinger) Skaggs passed away on Oct. 17th 2019. Visitation will be held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112, on Sun. Oct. 20th from 3:00-7:00 pm. Funeral service will be Mon. Oct. 21st starting at 2:00 pm with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Anna is survived by her husband of 57 years, James H. Skaggs, Sr.; three children, James H. Skaggs, Jr. (Becky), Michael Skaggs (Theresa), Jennifer Wheeler (Greg); two brothers, Michael Speichinger (Melissa) and Richard Speichinger (Sharon); eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and many nephews and nieces.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 19, 2019
