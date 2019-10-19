|
Anna Marie (Speichinger) Skaggs Anna Marie (Speichinger) Skaggs passed away on Oct. 17th 2019. Visitation will be held at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, KS 66112, on Sun. Oct. 20th from 3:00-7:00 pm. Funeral service will be Mon. Oct. 21st starting at 2:00 pm with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Anna is survived by her husband of 57 years, James H. Skaggs, Sr.; three children, James H. Skaggs, Jr. (Becky), Michael Skaggs (Theresa), Jennifer Wheeler (Greg); two brothers, Michael Speichinger (Melissa) and Richard Speichinger (Sharon); eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and many nephews and nieces.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 19, 2019