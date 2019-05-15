Kansas City Star Obituaries
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Anna Cuccia
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA
Resources
Anna Palmisano Cuccia


1918 - 2019
Anna Palmisano Cuccia Obituary
Anna Palmisano Cuccia Anna Palmisano Cuccia, age 100, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gaspar "Buddy" Palmisano by first marriage and the late Don Cuccia by second marriage. Mother of Louis Palmisano (Diane) and the late Joseph Palmisano (surviving wife, Angela). Grandmother of Leslie Stevens (Robbie), Lori Winstead (Shelton), Louis Palmisano, Jr. (Alicia), Dawn Steckler (Steck) and Sheri Klemm (Rob). Great grandmother of Nicholas (Hillary), Melissa (John), Baron, Alexis, Peyton, Jordan, Mason, Louie III, Landry, Levi, Reese, Allie and Kaitlyn. Great great grandmother of Daniel, Henry and Naomi. Also survived by her second husband, the late Don Cuccia's children Marie Brancato and Joseph Cuccia; his grandchildren and also by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Josephine Salvaggio; her brother, Paul Salvaggio; her sister, Mary Capaci and her second husband's son, Salvador Cuccia. Mrs. Cuccia was a native of New Orleans, LA, a former resident of Kansas City, MO and a recent resident of Mandeville, LA. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 AM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. Online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 15, 2019
