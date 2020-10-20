Anna WolferSeptember 29, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Anna Wolfer, 88, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away September 29, 2020.Anna was born May 11, 1932, in Naples, Italy to the late Antonio and Carmela Gemei. She was also preceded in death by her husband Joseph Wolfer. She had 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.Service 10:00 am Friday McGilley Antioch Chapel. Interment White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at McGilley Antioch Chapel. Services under the direction of White CHapel Funeral Home Gladstone, MO.