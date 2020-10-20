1/
Anna Wolfer
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Anna Wolfer
September 29, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Anna Wolfer, 88, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away September 29, 2020.
Anna was born May 11, 1932, in Naples, Italy to the late Antonio and Carmela Gemei. She was also preceded in death by her husband Joseph Wolfer. She had 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Service 10:00 am Friday McGilley Antioch Chapel. Interment White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at McGilley Antioch Chapel. Services under the direction of White CHapel Funeral Home Gladstone, MO.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
OCT
23
Service
10:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
