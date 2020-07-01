Annabell (Gieb) Gaughan 1925 2020 Annabell (Gieb) Gaughan, 94, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully at home with family at her bedside on June 27, 2020. A rosary will be prayed on Thursday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., KCMO. Interment will follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Project Elder Cool c/o Bishop Sullivan Center, 6435 E. Truman Rd., KCMO 64126. Annabell, affectionately known to her extended family as Mimi, was born on September 16, 1925, in Gainesville, TX, to Joseph and Helena Gieb. She trained as a registered nurse at St. Anthony's Hospital in Oklahoma City prior to meeting and marrying her beloved husband Tom. She was a long-time member of Ladies of Charity and an avid golfer at Blue Hills Country Club. Mimi's volunteer ethic began early with the USO in Gainesville during WW II, and continued locally at St. Joseph Hospital and as an award-winning volunteer at (then) Avila College. She treasured her Catholic faith, prayed the rosary daily and lived each day with great joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, Thomas P. Gaughan. She is survived by her children; Mary Ann Caffrey (Mike), Rebecca N. Gaughan, M.D. (Rich), Michael P. Gaughan (Tina), and Timothy B. Gaughan (Patti), as well as 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends. Condolences may be expressed to the family at muehlebachchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.