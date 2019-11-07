|
|
Anne Arlene Bruner Arlene was born June 8, 1934 to Walter and Glendene Morgan Nelson in Newton, Iowa. She was an only child who relished a large extended family. The family moved to the Kansas City, MO area in 1941. Prior to graduating from Central High School in 1952, she took accordion lessons and mastered Cielito Lindo. A true pioneer for women in the workforce, she entered UMKC School of Pharmacy, as 1 of 3 women in a student body of 40 to graduate in the Class of 1956. Originally aspiring to study medicine, Arlene had other ideas in mind. It was in accounting class that she met John Oliver Bruner, an ambitious business major. Prior to graduating, they were married in 1955 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2015. They were blessed with daughters, Cheryl A. Spittler, PhD and Carolyn Bruner Rockhold. As a Registered Pharmacist she dispensed, in various capacities, for the Corner Drugstore, Katz Drugs, Bottomley's, Bruns', Lloyd's, Roberts Prescriptions, Shalinsky's, Medicine Shoppe, Ryan's, Waggoner's and Justus Drug. She preferred the owner-operator shops of her college colleagues, consulting scores of customers with their medications, imparting knowledge, wit and compassion for their healing. Along with her professional endeavors and raising a family, Arlene was a committed supporter of John's business ventures. Together they owned and operated Red Ranch Rental, which became a family affair with their daughters working collectively, as well as many extended relatives and countless friends. Her civic achievements include PTA president, Camp Fire leader, Friends of the Arts, Friends of Grinter, Pilot International and Wyandotte County Historical Society membership. Arlene and John's work ethic was surpassed only by their generous dedication to the Master, at the Chelsea, Bethel, and The Highlands Congregations and their surrounding communities. She formally served as Bethel Women's Department Leader providing spiritual companionship and unsurpassed hospitality. Arlene and John enjoyed traveling, their Lake of the Ozarks getaway, greeting card correspondence, civic, cultural & dining events, and spending time with nieces and nephews, children, grand and great-grandchildren. With John's passing in October 2016, Arlene valiantly carried on after moving to Riverstone Resort Community through socializing, laughter and friendship. The family cannot fully express their thankfulness for the loving attention Arlene received from the staff of Riverstone, Interim Home Healthcare, and Interim Hospice. Her cherished personal caregiver, Mari Owen, served with honor, compassion, and love. Survivors include her daughters and their spouses, Drs. Cheryl & Leo Spittler and Carolyn & Greg Rockhold; grandchildren, Nick & Lina Spittler, Robert Wright, Ben Spittler, Brian Spittler, Alexis Rockhold, April & Jeremy Johnson; great-grandchildren, Savana Hernandez, Zoey Johnson, Liam Spittler and Chesney Wolfe. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ-Bethel Congregation or The Highlands Congregation or any KC area Hospice. Services: Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Community of Christ, 8510 Leavenworth Rd, Kansas City, Kansas 66109. Visitation at 1:00, Service at 2:00. Graveside service to follow. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N 94 th St, Kansas City, Ks 66112 Arlene's finest, highly dispensed compounded prescription (CPM) was generosity, joy and love.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 7, 2019