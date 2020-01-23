|
Anne Bernice Quill Hall Anne Bernice Quill Hall, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully with her family on Friday, January 17, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Lynn, of the home; her loving sons, Andrew Hall (Kim) of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Eben Hall (Heather) of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren Regan, Jack, Ella, Jake, Quinn, Grace, and great-granddaughter Katie. Anne was born in Woburn, Massachusetts on April 17, 1936 to Arthur and Bernice Quill. At a young age, Anne became a voracious reader who loved to learn about gardening, flowers, dogs, cooking and antiques. She and her family spent the summers on Cape Cod, Mass., where she loved the beach and ocean. It was during these many summers on Cape Cod where she met Lynn Hall. Anne went on to become a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and traveled the world. Anne and Lynn were married on June 13, 1964 and honeymooned in Mexico City, New Orleans, Bermuda and New York City where they attended the Worlds Fair. They started their life together in Boston. They had their first son, Andrew while living in Boston, then four years later, when living in Kansas City, they had Eben. Lynn & Anne moved to Tulsa and then retired to Kansas City. Anne was always an active mom, creating lots of fun projects and interests for the boys. She taught them how to love all things copper, antiques, dogs, food and history. While living in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Anne worked at the Master Chef Culinary Center and began teaching culinary arts to many generations. Anne was also a K-State Research and Extension Master Food Volunteer where she taught cooking classes and grocery budgeting to young families. She was also a member of Johnson County Young Matrons for over 40 years and Questers Antique Organization, Shawnee Mission Belles Club, for more than 30 years where she studied and taught others about antiques. Anne was a loving, compassionate, kind and thoughtful wife, mother, daughter, mother-in-law, cousin, grandmother and friend. All who were fortunate enough to know her, were blessed by her love and friendship. Anyone who knows Anne says she loves dogs, feeding her neighbors, tending her garden and cooking for family and friends. There has never been a dog who couldn't find a loving home with Anne and Lynn. Whether it be a warm, homemade dog treat, a short-term home or a forever home, Anne took in all stray dogs to love. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church located at 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 am with a luncheon reception to follow.In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made to Great Plains SPCA.Simply make your contribution In Memory of Anne Hall, Great Plains SPCA, Development Office, 5428 Antioch Drive, Merriam, KS 66202. Interment to follow at a later date in the Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 23, 2020