Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
More Obituaries for Anne Horan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Frances Horan

Anne Frances Horan Obituary
Anne Frances Horan Anne F Horan, 95, of Shawnee, KS passed away the early morning hours on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Garden Terrace at Overland Park. Anne was born July 28, 1924 in Kansas City, KS. to Frank and Mary Viscek. After many years as a stay at home mom, she used her talents as a seamstress for Artco Casket Company. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years John J. Horan in 2008. Also her parents, sister Mary Wolf, brothers Frank, Louie, Charles, Bernard and Brother Gregory Viscek OSB. Leaving to cherish her memories are her daughters Kathleen (Phil) Hirt of Shawnee, KS and Maureen (Paul) Webb of Lynchburg, VA. Grandchildren Mathew Phillip Hirt III of Goodyear, AZ. Eric (Melanie) Hirt of Lawrence, KS, Dr. Kelly Barikmo (Kris), Kristy, Kevin, Kaitlyn Hirt Martinez (Phillip) of Arvada , CO and Kyle (Elizabeth) Hirt and her great grandchildren Kaleb, Kiley and Konnor Barikmo, Jackson Hirt and Kolbe Hirt. Along with her sisters Margaret Racki and Theresa Wohletz. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Heart of America Chapter. The family would like to thank the staff of Garden Terrace for their compassionate care these last 7 years. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
