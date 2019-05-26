Anne (Bonura) Gingrich Anne (Bonura) Gingrich passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 16, 2019 following a year-long bout with lung cancer. All those who knew and loved her can only be comforted by knowing for certain that she has arrived in heaven where her earthly suffering is over and her eternal life has begun with the God she loves. As 1 Corinthians 2:9 assures us, "Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him." Anne was born January 1, 1942, in Tunis, Tunisia, to Gaspari and Apolonia Bonura. They immigrated to the United States in 1947 where, a few years later, they went through the process of becoming legal citizens. In 1975, Anne married Robert Gingrich and settled in Overland Park. She enjoyed a successful and productive career in the travel business which provided Anne and Bob the opportunity to enjoy many years of travel and relaxation, especially travel to La Jolla, CA, their favorite vacation spot where they spent countless hours relaxing on the La Jolla Shores beach. Anne is survived by her beloved husband Bob, one daughter, Lindsay Anthony of Overland Park, and four sons, Robert Gingrich, Jr. of Dallas, Texas, James and John Gingrich of San Diego, California, and Tim Gingrich of Kansas City. Eight grandchildren complete the family. For more detailed information including news (when finalized) regarding a memorial service, go to mtmoriah.net.



Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary