Anne L. Dreher Loving wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Anne L. Dreher, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Her loving family and friends will miss her dearly. She is survived by her husband, Richard L. Dreher, three children - Debby Jones (Scott), Tom Gray (Pam), Steve Gray (Rosemary); four stepdaughters - Jann Kloor (John), Elise Dreher (Bob), Eve Dreher, and Marthe Tamblyn (Rick), 15 grandchildren and 16 great - grandchildren. Anne's wit, charm and beauty were shared with everyone every day. We will all love and miss her forever. A celebration of her life will be held later this Spring. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 27, 2020
