Anne Lawrence
October 9, 1929 - October 2, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Anne Marie Lawrence, 90, of Overland Park, KS, formerly of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at The Bickford. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, KCMO. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church. COVID-19 protocols of wearing facemasks and social distancing will be followed. For those who cannot attend, the rite will be live-streamed through the church's FaceBook site. The family requests contributions to Catholic Charities of NE Kansas.
Anne was born on October 9, 1929 to Hans C. and Anna Marie (Schneider) Demmel in Kansas City, MO. She attended St. James Elementary, Lillis High School and Mt. St. Scholastica College in Atchison, KS. In 1950, she was married to Marvin E. Lawrence of Parsons, KS, and they welcomed their only child, Sheryl Jane Lawrence, in 1951. Anne worked for Southside Federal Savings and Loan with John O'Connor, and later for First Federal Savings and Loan as the Assistant Vice-President of Compliance.
Anne was a lifelong Catholic dedicated to the Church. She worked with the Diocese of Kansas City/St. Joseph, volunteering at the Chancery office. She worked with Msgr. Froeschel and the Sodality Ladies, with Fr. Richard Carney, Fr. William Bauman, and Fr. Dan Schneider among many others. She was active in the Financial Management Association, the Girl Scouts, the PTA, and on liturgical committees in every parish to which she belonged.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Hans; her husband; and many dear lifelong friends. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri, and her husband, Rod, of Overland Park, KS; two sisters, Frances Sullivan and Jodie Van Meter (Jerry); sister-in-law, Norma (Lawrence) Coble; five grandchildren, Heidi, Ben, Cam (Kate), Kai (Beth) and Zach (Carolyn); eight great-grandchildren, as well as many adored nieces, nephews, and their children.
AnnaRee will be sorely missed. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchaper.com