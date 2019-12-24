Kansas City Star Obituaries
Anne Meara


1929 - 2019
Anne Meara Obituary
Anne Tedford Meara Anne T. Meara was born in Moberly, Mo. June 2, 1929, the oldest daughter of John and Frances Tedford. She passed away December 20, 2019 at Carnegie Village in Belton, Mo. Anne attended Stephens College in Columbia Mo. And University of Oklahoma where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Anne was a devoted mother to Diann (Rick) Bosworth, Paige (Patsy) Manard, Todd (Patti) Manard and Bernie Manard. A dear Cappy to her grandchildren Kelly (Mike) Seibert, Andy (Lindsay) Bosworth, John (Whitney) Manard, Scott Manard, LeAnna Manard and great grandchildren, Hadley, Grant, Samantha and Brooks. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her dear sister Beth (Doug) Gulick and her loving husband of 30 years, James Meara. Anne lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and active community volunteer, including Kansas City Hospice and Belton Hospital ER where in 2007 she was the recipient of the Frist Humanitarian of the Year Award. She was a member of Belton Christian Church and the Cass County Republican Club. Anne was a kind soul and friend to many. Most of all she loved her family and instilled strong values in her children that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Kansas City Hospice. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019
