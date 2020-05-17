Anne Walker Siefert Anne Walker Siefert died in her home in Overland Park, KS on May 5, 2020. She was born November 15, 1943 in Columbia, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pinkney and Helen Walker and brothers Clay and John Walker. She is survived by her aunt, Hope Abernathy Greiner; daughters, Liz O'Leary Albers (Brad), Katy O'Leary Nasse (Jason); and five grandchildren, Emily, Claire, Jeffrey, Hope and Henry. Anne graduated from Hickman High School in 1961. She was a member of National Honor Society, the student body secretary, voted most popular senior girl and Spring Hop Queen. She attended Stephens College where she served as President of Town Hall. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Missouri where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Anne retired from Styers Equipment Company in 2009. Per her request, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. A private gathering with family and friends will be held at a later date.



