Annessoir Annelus 51, passed away July 22, 2020. Services: Aug 1, 10 am, Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ, KCMO. Visit: 9-10 am. Interment; XII Gates Memorial Gardens. Arr: Lawrence A Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels



