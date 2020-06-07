Annette "Donnici" Belfonte
1940 - 2020
Annette (Donnici) Belfonte Annette Mary Donnici Belfonte, 80, Gladstone, MO, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9-10:45 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64116. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Sister Servants of Mary or City Union Mission. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
June 6, 2020
It was a privilege and a blessing to have known her. She always wore a beautiful smile and I will miss seeing her at St. Pat's. Annette and all her family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Maria Eades
Friend
June 6, 2020
Michael and Patricia our deepest sympathies for you and your family on the passing of your mom. I have enjoyed keeping in contact with your mom thru social media for quite awhile and I know that she will be missed. God Bless.
Michael & Roxanne LaCapra
Friend
June 6, 2020
My sweet and wonderful cousin Annette. Always had a smile on her face. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sorrowful time. She will be missed.
Mary (Donnici) Leone
Family
June 6, 2020
I knew & loved her. We went to Beauty College together. I enjoyed her sense of humor & her love of others. Please accept my deepest sympathy. She will be missed. We talked through Facebook & promised to meet. We didnt & i will regret that always. God Bless her beautiful family.
Rosalind Brancato
Friend
June 5, 2020
Michael, Patricia and family, my heart is broken over your Mother's passing. She and I became close these last several years. I enjoyed her sense of humor, her compassion, wisdom and devotion to God that we both shared. As I sit writing this, tears are in my eyes because I will miss our chats. I am so sad I couldn't visit her in her last days. But I didn't expect this to be her last days. Hard to find the words to describe how much I will miss her.
Annette, I know you are looking down on us so please pray for us.
"May Our Lord bless and keep her, and make His face to shine upon her, and give her rest."
Cousin Frances (Lipari) Guastello
Frances Guastello
Family
