Annette (Donnici) Belfonte Annette Mary Donnici Belfonte, 80, Gladstone, MO, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9-10:45 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1357 NE 42nd Terr., Kansas City, MO 64116. Entombment will follow at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Sister Servants of Mary or City Union Mission. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.