Michael, Patricia and family, my heart is broken over your Mother's passing. She and I became close these last several years. I enjoyed her sense of humor, her compassion, wisdom and devotion to God that we both shared. As I sit writing this, tears are in my eyes because I will miss our chats. I am so sad I couldn't visit her in her last days. But I didn't expect this to be her last days. Hard to find the words to describe how much I will miss her.

Annette, I know you are looking down on us so please pray for us.

"May Our Lord bless and keep her, and make His face to shine upon her, and give her rest."

Cousin Frances (Lipari) Guastello

Frances Guastello

Family