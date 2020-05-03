Annette (Buhs) Evans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette (Buhs) Evans Annette (Buhs) Evans of Olathe, KS passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Annette was born March 13, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois to Daniel and Annette Buhs. She graduated from Bradley University and then attained her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from Miami University of Ohio. Her passion was working with youngsters especially at the Cincinnati Ohio Children's Hospital. Following retirement, Annette volunteered at Purrfect Pets a nonprofit, no kill cat rescue and adoption agency in Overland Park. She was a lifelong member of the New Apostolic Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and fellowship. Annette's hobbies and interests included gardening, working out with her friends and being kind and generous to everyone. She is survived by her husband, Ron of Olathe; son, Steven and wife Jodi of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Noah of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters and one brother. Annette was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. Arrangements will be forthcoming following the Corona Virus pandemic.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved