Annette (Buhs) Evans Annette (Buhs) Evans of Olathe, KS passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Annette was born March 13, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois to Daniel and Annette Buhs. She graduated from Bradley University and then attained her Master's Degree in Speech Pathology from Miami University of Ohio. Her passion was working with youngsters especially at the Cincinnati Ohio Children's Hospital. Following retirement, Annette volunteered at Purrfect Pets a nonprofit, no kill cat rescue and adoption agency in Overland Park. She was a lifelong member of the New Apostolic Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and fellowship. Annette's hobbies and interests included gardening, working out with her friends and being kind and generous to everyone. She is survived by her husband, Ron of Olathe; son, Steven and wife Jodi of Phoenix, AZ; grandson, Noah of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters and one brother. Annette was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. Arrangements will be forthcoming following the Corona Virus pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store