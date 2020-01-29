|
Annette (Tighe) Hart Annette (Tighe) Hart, 82, of Lenexa, KS passed away on January 21, 2020 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, February, 4th at the Church of the Holy Cross, 8311 W. 93rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. Inurnment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Church of the Holy Cross. Annette (Tighe) Hart was born on August 17th, 1937 in El Dorado, KS. She graduated from El Dorado High School in 1955. She received her B.S. (Physical Education) in 1959 from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas. After graduation and marriage, she taught physical education in Corpus Christi, TX, while her husband served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following their move to the Kansas City Metropolitan area, she spent over 20 years working in various capacities for the Internal Revenue Service and the Social Security Administration. After retirement, she acted as a Communion Minister serving homebound parishioners along with numerous other volunteer endeavors. She loved her family, her friends and her church and she enjoyed watching and attending sporting events; especially any sport when Kansas State played. She was preceded in death by her husband, George William Hart III; her brother, James Tighe; and her brother-in-law, Eugene Bonnell. Survivors include her son, George W. Hart IV (Cathy Prather), Lenexa KS; her daughter, Karen Hart, Atlanta GA; her sister, Mary Beth Bonnell, Bartlesville, OK; her sisters-in-law, Betty Tighe, Crowley, TX and Mary Lee Pease, Koshkonong, MO; and her brother-in-law, Charles Pease, Koshkonong, MO. Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020