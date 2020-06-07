Annette "Toni" (Cambiano) Packard Annette Marian "Toni" (Cambiano) Packard was born on July 29, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Ross Cambiano and Augustine "Dolly" (Palmesano) Gunsaulis. Toni left this earth 81 years later on June 3, 2020, preceded in death by her brothers Vincent Gunsaulis and John Joseph Gunsaulis. Toni is survived by her husband, Arthur "Andy" Packard; her children, Denise (Ciliberti) Diviak, Ross Angelo "Woo" Diviak, Dennis "Mike" Diviak, and Frankie Collias; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren; siblings, Rosalind Kramer (& Clay), Cathe Evens (& Dennis), Michelle Foss (& David), Angelee True (& David), Barbara Jean Cambiano, and many more family and friends who will all deeply miss her. Toni was born with a "wooden spoon" which she used for cooking... and discipline. Learning a few things from Ross's Grill, her father's restaurant, she created her own recipes. After graduating from Manual High School, she completed studies at Wilton's Cake Decorating for the full dining experience. Whether living in KC or Chicago her passion grew for cooking, catering, and feeding people her delicious food, which many enjoyed when visiting either of the restaurant's she opened, Tino and Toni's and Sorrento's Italian Deli. Toni dearly loved her family, friends, cooking, and animals. Everyone enjoyed her humorous stories and will always treasure our memories with her. Please join us at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the celebration of Toni's life. Condolences & Remembrances may be offered at www.passantinobros.com/obituary/Annette-Packard
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.