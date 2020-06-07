Annette "Toni" (Cambiano) Packard
1938 - 2020
Annette "Toni" (Cambiano) Packard Annette Marian "Toni" (Cambiano) Packard was born on July 29, 1938, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Ross Cambiano and Augustine "Dolly" (Palmesano) Gunsaulis. Toni left this earth 81 years later on June 3, 2020, preceded in death by her brothers Vincent Gunsaulis and John Joseph Gunsaulis. Toni is survived by her husband, Arthur "Andy" Packard; her children, Denise (Ciliberti) Diviak, Ross Angelo "Woo" Diviak, Dennis "Mike" Diviak, and Frankie Collias; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren; siblings, Rosalind Kramer (& Clay), Cathe Evens (& Dennis), Michelle Foss (& David), Angelee True (& David), Barbara Jean Cambiano, and many more family and friends who will all deeply miss her. Toni was born with a "wooden spoon" which she used for cooking... and discipline. Learning a few things from Ross's Grill, her father's restaurant, she created her own recipes. After graduating from Manual High School, she completed studies at Wilton's Cake Decorating for the full dining experience. Whether living in KC or Chicago her passion grew for cooking, catering, and feeding people her delicious food, which many enjoyed when visiting either of the restaurant's she opened, Tino and Toni's and Sorrento's Italian Deli. Toni dearly loved her family, friends, cooking, and animals. Everyone enjoyed her humorous stories and will always treasure our memories with her. Please join us at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124, on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the celebration of Toni's life. Condolences & Remembrances may be offered at www.passantinobros.com/obituary/Annette-Packard


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 6, 2020
You will be missed by all those who knew you!
Susan Yetter
Family
June 6, 2020
I will miss my sister very much but she will always be with me in my heart. What a wonderful and whitty person she was. Miss you Annette and someday we will all be together.
Rosalind Kramer Cambiano
Sister
June 6, 2020
Sweet and Spicy - Loved her sense of humor and spending time with her family and friends at Sorrento's. Had my daughters baby shower there. Also spent time making cookies. Yes Mam we washed our hands :). She raised a strong daughter and many grandaughters. I learned a lot from her family. She will truly be missed. My heart is with the family.
Shelly McEnrod
Friend
June 5, 2020
Christine Van Mol
Friend
June 5, 2020
Christine Van Mol
Friend
June 5, 2020
Christine Van Mol
Friend
June 5, 2020
Will always remember the laughs and joy she brought to a room as well as good food :) We miss her and are so sad for you all for this sudden loss. Love you - April Henrichs and family
Bill and April Henrichs
Family
