Anthony C. Carrolla Anthony (Tony) C. Carrolla, age 75, died at home on October 19, 2019 after a two-year battle with the cancer. Tony is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita; two daughters, Lisa Michelle Driscoll (John) of Denver, Colorado, and Danielle Krauter (Mark) of Colleyville, Texas; son Greg Garvin (Elizabeth) of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren; sister Marilyn Ryba (Ron) of Olathe, Kansas, his two nieces; and sister-in-law Sonia Whiteaker (Jim) of Overland Park, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Connie Carrolla of Kansas City, Missouri. Tony grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Raytown High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a member of the US Army's 25th Infantry Division and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal. After his discharge, Tony attended the University of Kansas graduating in 1976 with a journalism degree. Tony began his business career in the early days of cable television with TeleCable of Overland Park, where he could be found in the booth directing the coverage of local high school football games, narrating the cable station's promotional spots, or creating the schedule for the station's pre-HBO movie channel. In 1980, he became the general manager of the TeleCable franchise in Arlington, Texas. He took considerable pride in building the station, literally, "from the ground up," and his many colleagues from those days became life-long friends. Tony retired in 1997 both as General Manager of the station and as a Vice President of Landmark Corporation, the parent company of TeleCable. Although his family teased him for being one of the great "indoorsmen" of his time, Tony loved to golf, travel, and enjoyed the water wherever he found it. After retiring, he took delight in his family, and in organizing many family vacations and cruises, watching his grandchildren play in the backyard pool, and offering all sage advice on the ways of the world. His family thanks the numerous physicians, nurses, aids, first responders, friends and neighbors, who treated him, or advocated on his behalf, with their knowledge, expertise, dedication and kindness. Tony will be laid to rest on December 16 at 1:00 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019