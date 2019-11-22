Kansas City Star Obituaries
Anthony LaSalle
Dr. Anthony D. LaSalle Dr. Anthony David LaSalle, 77, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away November 18th, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, after a hard-fought battle against bladder cancer. Dr. LaSalle graduated from DeLaSalle Military Academy in 1959. Receiving an age waiver, he joined the Navy at seventeen, and became a dental technician. He was stationed in Bethesda, Maryland. He assisted the dentist who provided dental treatment to President Kennedy, and the Kennedy family at the White House. Dr. LaSalle on a blind date met Betty Velle, of Charlottesville, Virginia, in Washington, DC. She worked for Allen Dulles, who was the first civilian head the CIA. They were married six months later. They returned to Kansas City, where Dr. LaSalle completed a degree in Biology at the University of Missouri at Kansas City. He then attended the Kansas City College of Dentistry where he received a Doctor of Dental Science. Both he and Betty worked, paying his way through college and dental school, as well as operating a dental lab out of their house. He became an anesthesiologist and was Chief Anesthesiologist for Overland Park Regional Medical Center for 25 years. He was a gifted artist, a modeler, an inventor, an accomplished traditional archer, hunter and motorcyclist. He made model trains and layouts from scratch, crafted his own long bows and arrows, and engineered several patented inventions including the Quickie-Top, SeaSheller, and Ballast King. Dr. LaSalle was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Mary LaSalle. He leaves in life his wife Betty LaSalle; their two children, Lisa Duncan and James LaSalle; a sister, Linda LaSalle; two grandchildren by James and Lisa Duncan, Eriq Garcia and Kaitlin Duncan and four grandchildren through James and Jessica LaSalle, Anthony LaSalle, Rocco LaSalle, Luciana LaSalle and Philomena LaSalle; as well as a niece, Toni Ann Fagan. He was a devoted husband and father who loved his wife, children, sister, niece, and grandchildren. He lived life to the utmost fullest and was wise and respected as both a doctor and a friend. Services will be at the Church of the Nativity, 3800 West 119th St., Leawood, KS 66209 on Saturday, November 23rd, beginning with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and followed by a eulogy at 10:50 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Bladder Society in his name. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2019
