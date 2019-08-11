|
Anthony E. Scardino, Jr. Anthony E. Scardino, Jr., D.O., 86, passed away on July 30, 2019, in Arizona. Dr. Scardino practiced as a dermatologist in the Kansas City and Blue Springs, MO area for 21 years. Surviving are his wife, Kathie; his sister, Edie; three children, Jim and Linda Scardino, Tony and Margaret Scardino, all of Overland Park, KS, and Bill and Sue Anderson of Henderson, NV; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held at a future date. Contributions are suggested to the . Complete obituary available at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019