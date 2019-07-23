Anthony E. Valenti Anthony E. Valenti, 89 years old, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Anthony was born on January 8, 1930, to Salvatore and Ruth Valenti. Anthony attended DeLaSalle High School, and due to the crisis in Korea, was called into service by the U.S. Navy before graduating. He proudly served his country and played the saxophone in the U.S. Navy Band. Anthony married Kathryn T. Valenti on January 6, 1950. They were lifelong residents of Kansas City, lived together in Columbus Park for 47 years, and were parishioners of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Anthony was a firefighter for the Kansas City Fire Department, and he joined the department in 1959. On August 18, 1959, Anthony was a member of Pumper 25 and responded to the Southwest Boulevard Fire. He was the only member of his crew to survive the explosion, and the last living firefighter to work the tragic, historic fire. When Anthony retired from the Kansas City Fire Department in 1999 due to injury, he was the driver of Pumper 25. In addition to being a firefighter, he enjoyed volunteering with Boy Scout Troop 80, the Knights of Columbus, the Fatima Choir, and serving as a Board Member of Holy Rosary Credit Union. Also, in May 2007, Anthony very proudly completed his education and graduated from DeLaSalle High School. Anthony is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Sam and Margie Valenti, and daughter and son-in-law Vicki and Joe Mike Sola, brother-in-law Frank Cherrito, grandchildren Kathryn Jo (Sam) Maggio, Maria Valenti, Anthony (Megan) Valenti, Nicki (Frankie) Pace, and Dominique (Tony Mike) Cardello, great grandchildren Victoria Valenti and Vince Maggio, Rocco, Sawyer and Molly Valenti, Anthony and Lena Baldassaro Pace, and Aniela, Milania, and Tony Mike Cardello Jr., and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Kathryn T. Valenti, daughter Rita, parents Salvatore and Ruth Valenti, sister and brother-in-law Margaurite and Sam Raccuglia, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joseph and Jo Ann Cherrito, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Pete and Madeline Sirna, and sister-in-law Annice Cherrito. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 911 E. Missouri Ave., Kansas City, MO 64106, followed by entombment at Mount Olivet Mausoleum. Pallbearers Anthony Valenti, Sam Maggio Jr., Tony Mike Cardello, Frankie J. Pace, Frank Cherrito, Carl Raccuglia, Joe Mike Sirna and Frank Vigliaturo. Honorary Pallbearers Dominick Allegro, Sam Belgiere, Mike Carullo, Billy Davis, Joe LaBella, Jerry J. Sirna Jr., and Butch Spino. The family would like to thank the staff at NorthCare Hospice House, as well as all of the family and friends who helped provide love and comfort. Anthony's family has peace in knowing how blessed they are to have had him in their lives. Anthony was loved and will be missed by all. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019