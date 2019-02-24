|
Anthony Frank Tripp 1950 2019 Tony Tripp, 69, of Kansas City, MO, passed away February 20, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 1, 9:30 a.m. at Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd., KCMO. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Rhino Fund at the World Wildlife Fund or . Tony was born January 14, 1950, to Carl and Gloria Tripp. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Caroline Tripp and Mary Francis Tripp; his siblings, Ann Symmonds, Steve Tripp and Pam Williams; his aunt, Josephine Tripp; nieces and nephews, Carrie Garcia-Wright, his Godson, Eric Garcia, Alex Tripp, Rory Williams, Sophie Schoenebaum; as well as numerous grand nieces and nephews. Full obit can be read at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019