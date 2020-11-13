Anthony Gallardo, Jr.

August 27, 1949 - November 9, 2020

Roeland Park, Kansas - Anthony Gallardo, Jr, 71, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born on August 27, 1949 to Margaret (Galvan) and Anthony Gallardo, Sr. He is survived by his parents Anthony and Margaret of Gladwin, Michigan; children: Anthony Gallardo III, Vincent Joseph Gallardo, Stephen Daniel Gallardo, and Stacie Lynn Gallardo; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; siblings: Martha Miller, Vicky Gentry, and Margie Wittmayer; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Anthony worked as a union Pipefitter and was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kansas. He enjoyed sports and loved animals, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

A visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 16 at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66102. Funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. Mr. Gallardo will be laid to rest at Highland Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.





