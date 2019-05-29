|
Anthony Jay Ambrose Anthony Jay Ambrose, 57, KCMO, passed May 25, 2019. Services will be at 11:00am on Wed, May 29 at Charter Funerals, 5000 Blue Ridge Cutoff, with visitation beginning at 10:30am. Burial in Floral Hills Cemetery. Anthony was born on April 13, 1962 in Kansas City, KS. He was preceded in death by his father, David Ambrose, and is survived by his mother, Belen Mejia Maggard; brothers, Richard and David Ambrose; uncles, Robert and Sal Mejia; aunt, Helen Mejia Savala; niece, Angela Fritch; nephew, Major Paul Ambrose; and niece, Deanna Kraemer, LPN.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019