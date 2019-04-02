|
Anthony John Furka Anthony John "Tony" Furka of Kansas City, MO passed away Saturday morning at the Promise skilled nursing facility in Overland Park Kansas. Born in Butler Pennsylvania on January 12, 1929, he was the son of the late Demiter and Katherine Jancosko Furka. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Barbara Jean Lucas Furka of Kansas City MO, three step children Jautaunne outland, Virgil Powell, Anita Cain, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and countless loved ones in Western Pennsylvania.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019