1/1
Anthony Joseph (Tony) Scudiero
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony (Tony) Joseph Scudiero
June 12, 1931 - November 24, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Anthony (Tony) Joseph Scudiero, 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away on November 24, 2020 at AdventHealth Care Center. Visitation will be from 2-6pm on Sunday, December 6th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, as well as from 10am - 12:30pm on Monday, December 7th at the Chapel. Memorial Services will follow the visitation at the Chapel at on Monday at 12:30 pm. Private inurnment in Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to Amedisys Hospice Care, 8725 Rosehill Road, Suite 380, Lenexa, KS 66215.
Tony opened and operated the Villa Capri restaurant in Overland Park on February 21st, 1961 until August of 2012. He attended UMKC and studied law, graduating with a BS degree. Tony also served in the Korean War from 1953-1954, as a Supply Sergeant. He married the love of his life, Carlene M. Tramell in 1956. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Rose Scudiero; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and his wife, Carlene M. Scudiero. He is survived by one brother, Dominic Scudiero; 3 children, Steven M. Scudiero, Debra Steinmetz and Alfred A. Scudiero; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
12:00 PM
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
9136423565
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved