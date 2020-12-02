Anthony (Tony) Joseph Scudiero
June 12, 1931 - November 24, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Anthony (Tony) Joseph Scudiero, 89, of Overland Park, KS passed away on November 24, 2020 at AdventHealth Care Center. Visitation will be from 2-6pm on Sunday, December 6th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS, as well as from 10am - 12:30pm on Monday, December 7th at the Chapel. Memorial Services will follow the visitation at the Chapel at on Monday at 12:30 pm. Private inurnment in Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions are suggested to Amedisys Hospice Care, 8725 Rosehill Road, Suite 380, Lenexa, KS 66215.
Tony opened and operated the Villa Capri restaurant in Overland Park on February 21st, 1961 until August of 2012. He attended UMKC and studied law, graduating with a BS degree. Tony also served in the Korean War from 1953-1954, as a Supply Sergeant. He married the love of his life, Carlene M. Tramell in 1956. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Rose Scudiero; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and his wife, Carlene M. Scudiero. He is survived by one brother, Dominic Scudiero; 3 children, Steven M. Scudiero, Debra Steinmetz and Alfred A. Scudiero; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences at www.mcgilleyhoge.com
.