Anthony Miano Anthony M. Miano 80, Shawnee KS, passed away Friday, April 12th, 2019 at Garden Terrace of Overland Park. The service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 3:00pm at Porter Funeral Homes in Lenexa, KS. Anthony was born July 31st, 1938 at Lakeside Hospital, KCMO. The son of Anthony and Carmella Miano. Anthony worked at T.W.A. for 32 years, retiring in 1999. Anthony was a charter member of the Vintage Mustang club for about 25 years showing his 68 1/2 fastback. Anthony also was a train hobbyist and repaired many trains for others after retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents. Anthony is survived by his wife of 61 years Vicki S. Miano of the home. Two children, Barbara Rene Neugebauer, Michael A. Miano and wife Dawn Miano. Five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, along with numerous in-laws, spouses and friends. Anthony's family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support during his journey with Alzheimer's disease. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's research.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary