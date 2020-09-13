1/1
Anthony Paul Gronau
Anthony Paul Gronau Anthony Paul Gronau, Age 71, of Overland Park, KS. Anthony's life began on July 19, 1949 in Newton, KS. He was the son of Alfred and Margaret (Rutschman) Gronau. Anthony is a graduate of Remington High School, Whitewater and Pittsburg State University where he earned a degree in Construction Management. Anthony was united in marriage to the former Mari Palmisano on September 30, 1982 in Liberty, MO. He was a self-employed construction manager and had worked for Carollo Engineering and CDW-Smith. Anthony was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed teaching family and friends about firearms. He enjoyed growing his vegetable garden and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His loving family includes his wife of 37 years Mari Gronau of Overland Park, sons Nathan and Justin Gronau; granddaughters Kayleigh and Caitlynn Gronau and his siblings Eugene Gronau of Whitewater and Sharon (William) Tolle of Wichita. Anthony passed away at his home on September 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents. Anthony's family will gather with friends on Tuesday September 15th from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater. His graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Swiss Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to Remington USD 206. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Anthony at www.ymzfh.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
