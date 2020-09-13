I have had the distinct pleasure of being a coworker and friend to this wonderful person for nearly 20 years. He was always willing to go the extra mile and mentor me and my coworkers and I am a better engineer and person today because of him. I will always carry a bit of Tony with me in my actions and deeds. He will be very much missed by me and all of my co workers. We are sharing in your grief. May god bless you all and provide you comfort during this difficult time.

Thomas Crowley

Friend