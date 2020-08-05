Anthony (Tony) Rocha Jr. Anthony (Tony)Rocha Jr. of Liberty, Missouri Born January, 1949 passed on July 20, 2020. Tony (71) preceded in death by his parents Antonio & Mary Rocha & grandsons, Austin A.Bell & Andrew M. Rocha. He is survived by his wife, Ramonia Rocha, sons Paul (Angelique) Rocha, Matthew (Chasity)Rocha & daughters Kristina Rocha & Amy(Eric) Rocha-Davilla. His grandchildren Pauly, Vincent, Nick, David, Joshua, Aldo, Abigail, Matthew, Gabriel & only great grand daughter Sophia. His sisters Gloria(Rocha)Moreno(Victor) & Patty(Rocha) Sanchez. and many nieces and nephews. Tony was an alumni of Holy Name school and a Rosedale High School graducate. Known to some as "Indio" his nickname back then. He joined the Air Force and was a VietNam veteran. After his service he worked many jobs throughout Kansas & Missouri in the field of data entry, but his passion was bowling. He played softball with the Mexican-American softball leagues and a member of many bowling leagues in Kansas & Missouri. He loved a good joke and was an incredibly private person. He requested no services and wished only to be cremated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store