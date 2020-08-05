1/
Anthony "Tony" Rocha Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony (Tony) Rocha Jr. Anthony (Tony)Rocha Jr. of Liberty, Missouri Born January, 1949 passed on July 20, 2020. Tony (71) preceded in death by his parents Antonio & Mary Rocha & grandsons, Austin A.Bell & Andrew M. Rocha. He is survived by his wife, Ramonia Rocha, sons Paul (Angelique) Rocha, Matthew (Chasity)Rocha & daughters Kristina Rocha & Amy(Eric) Rocha-Davilla. His grandchildren Pauly, Vincent, Nick, David, Joshua, Aldo, Abigail, Matthew, Gabriel & only great grand daughter Sophia. His sisters Gloria(Rocha)Moreno(Victor) & Patty(Rocha) Sanchez. and many nieces and nephews. Tony was an alumni of Holy Name school and a Rosedale High School graducate. Known to some as "Indio" his nickname back then. He joined the Air Force and was a VietNam veteran. After his service he worked many jobs throughout Kansas & Missouri in the field of data entry, but his passion was bowling. He played softball with the Mexican-American softball leagues and a member of many bowling leagues in Kansas & Missouri. He loved a good joke and was an incredibly private person. He requested no services and wished only to be cremated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved